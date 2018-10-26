National Security Adviser John Bolton championed a plan to send U.S. troops to the southern border to keep migrants out, after rejecting a proposal by Homeland Security to employ the UN refugee agency to set up migrant camps in Mexico, senior administration officials tell The Daily Beast.

Bolton shared plans directly with a like-minded Donald Trump, cutting out the president’s chief of staff and the head of Homeland Security, two senior administration officials tell The Daily Beast.

“Senior officials in the administration are concerned that the president is frustrated that we don’t have a viable solution at the border,” a third official said, in defense of Bolton.

Two of the officials say Bolton was pushing the president to seal the border with the military last week, and sharing few details with the White House officials or cabinet secretaries, saying he would only convey the information to a tiny circle of people including Trump. The third official insisted Bolton did not come up with the military plan on his own, but was executing the commander in chief’s wishes, which the president expressed last week in a tweet threatening to “call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!”

All of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive West Wing discussions.

“ John Bolton is yelling fire in the crowded movie theater that is Trump’s mind. ” — Senior Administration Official

When Bolton initially refused to share those details or his Oval Office conversations with Chief of Staff John Kelly, that led to the a shouting match between Bolton and Kelly, as previously reported by Bloomberg News, and confirmed by two of the officials.

Kelly was so furious with the border drama that he left the White House for the rest of the day to cool off, two of the officials said.

“John Bolton is yelling fire in the crowded movie theater that is Trump’s mind,” one of the senior administration officials added.

Leading up to the critical 2018 midterm elections, the Trump administration has increasingly floated measures on potential closure or further militarization of the southern border. Earlier this week, the San Francisco Chronicle and NBC News reported that Team Trump is drafting an executive action to “make it exceedingly difficult” for asylum seekers traveling from Central America to enter at the U.S. - Mexico border.

The Homeland Security secretary last week proposed asking the UN High Commission for Refugees to set up camps inside Mexico, and enlist Mexico’s aid in convincing migrants to go to those camps, but Bolton thought that plan unworkable, two of the officials said. That’s when Bolton went dark on his discussions with the president, which frustrated those well versed on border issue who wanted to help the administration avoid another “travel ban” black eye, as Bolton has attended few of the dozens of senior level meetings held at the NSC on the border issue since January, two senior administration officials said.

The UNHCR said no one from the administration had approached them on this matter, but that the Mexican government had requested the agency “to support access to the Mexican asylum system by individuals fleeing violence and persecution,” spokesperson Chris McGrath emailed Friday. “This includes working to increase and improve the shelter spaces available for individuals who are applying for asylum.”

A West Wing official told The Daily Beast that one of the reasons Bolton wanted to keep the circle small on the plan was due to his ongoing campaign to clamp down on national-security leaks to the press. This official noted the “rich irony” of this apparently and inadvertently resulting in these leaks to The Daily Beast.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis was not part of the discussions, but has provided a plan to deploy several hundred troops in line with Bolton’s desires. Bolton has complained to Trump that Mattis has slow-rolled responding in the past, two current and one former senior administration official said.

Mattis has officially signed off on a request to reinforce the border that came from Homeland Security (DHS), according to a source briefed on the evolving border plan. But Mattis did not approve everything the department asked for. In particular, DHS had wanted more direct military support for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) functions like detention operations.

Instead, the military will provide aid with planning, engineering and logistics, including fixed-wing and helicopter transportation for CBP. The end result will be a less militarized border than administration border hawks desired to address the caravan.

Bolton’s secretive, go-it-alone approach to border policy is markedly different from how his predecessor, retired Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, handled policy discussions. One of the officials said that McMaster used to hold phone calls on Tuesdays and Fridays with most of the cabinet secretaries on the line, and run through issues that he was putting before the president. The cabinet secretaries could debate and hash things out, and feel heard, the official said.

The NSC, the Pentagon and Homeland Security and did not immediately respond to requests for on record comment, nor did McMaster’s spokeswoman.

“He was a really good honest broker. The day Bolton started in the job, the phone calls stopped,” the official told The Daily Beast, adding that now it can take days for cabinet secretaries to get on Bolton’s calendar to hash out issues.

A senior administration official pushed back, saying Bolton met with Mattis early in his tenure and that Mattis requested that he hold fewer national security council meetings, adding that Bolton has regular in-person meetings with cabinet officials, and a weekly breakfast with Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.