Bombas Now Makes Super Soft Pima Cotton T-Shirts For Men and Women

Bombas exploded on the scene with their comfortable, breathable socks that keep your feet happy while donating to those in need. And now, they’re expanding that mission with the introduction of a line of Pima cotton t-shirts.

The new tees are made from Peruvian Pima cotton and they’re incredibly soft. They thought of a solution for every small irritation that other t-shirts tend to have. They’re tag-free to keep the back of your neck from itching all day. Bombas added their proprietary Cool Touch Fabric and a moisture-wicking finish to help keep you cool and fresh throughout the day, something most other t-shirts can’t do.

You can get yours in a handful of different styles. The men’s tees come in a classic crewneck, v-neck, and striped pocket crew neck. The women’s options also have the striped or solid crew neck and a v-neck. Each t-shirt is $36, but you have the option of bundles (who doesn’t love a good bundle?). You can bundle your tees and a 6-pack of socks or get 3 and 6-packs of tees and automatically save 10%.

If you need an elevated t-shirt, trust a brand that knows and understands the value of a good basic. The Bombas tees will be your new gold standard.

