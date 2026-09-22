🚨🚨🚨 Bombshell Poll Shows Dems Breaking Through in Trump Country Trump won Iowa three times, but the latest data is bad news for the president. Getty Images/Reuters

A new poll shows Democratic Senate candidate Josh Turek with a jaw-dropping lead in Iowa as Democrats across the country are seeing signs of momentum with just over 40 days to go until Election Day.

The Marist poll shows Turek with 50 percent of support, a whopping eight-point lead over Republican Senate hopeful Ashley Hinson with 42 percent among registered voters.

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It was the largest polling lead Turek has seen in a series of mixed-results polls since he became the Democratic nominee for the midterms.

While the Democratic candidate took the lead in the polling support, the majority of voters, 59 percent, still believe Hinson will win in a state where a Democrat has not won a Senate race since Sen. Tom Harkin in 2008.

But the poll shows Trump is dragging down Republicans as he has repeatedly inserted himself at the center of the midterm fight for control of Congress.

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On a generic ballot, 50 percent of registered voters in Iowa favor Democrats taking the majority in Congress, compared with 45 percent who want Republicans to hold the majority.

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43 percent of those polled said their vote was mostly against Donald Trump, nearly double the 22 percent who claimed their vote was mostly in support of the president, as Trump repeatedly tells Americans to pretend he’s on the ballot.

Rep. Ashley Hinson has expressed frustration with Trump's war in Iran. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The new polling in the Senate race comes as Hinson has shied away from the Trump administration with a series of head-turning moves in recent days.

On Monday, Hinson voiced frustration with Trump’s war in Iran, writing in a post on X, “Iowans are being squeezed and shouldn’t have to foot the bill at the pump or the checkout line for the war in Iran.”

Hinson called for suspending the gas tax, pausing diesel exports, and other efforts to help farmers and truckers hit by soaring diesel prices. However, she repeatedly voted against resolutions to end the war with Iran as a member of Congress.

It comes as 46 percent of voters in the state said their personal finances have gotten worse in the past year while just 15 percent said they’ve gotten better. 39 percent said their finances have stayed the same.

Hinson also chose not to appear alongside Vice President JD Vance on Friday at a rally in Council Bluffs. Her campaign cited a scheduling conflict but would not say where she was.

Instead, Vance was joined by Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn. While the polling began before his visit, it shows Lahn in an even worse position.

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Lahn trailed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sands by 12 points. Sand was at 54 percent; Lahn had 42 percent.

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