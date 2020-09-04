Two ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Charged With Conspiring to Provide Support to Hamas

Two self-described “Boogaloo Bois” were charged on Friday for allegedly conspiring and attempting to aid Hamas, the extremist Islamist group, as part of “their desire to overthrow the government” after protests erupted in Minneapolis over the police-killing of George Floyd.

Michael Robert Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, were charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Department of Justice said in a Friday press release. Both men, who proclaim to be part of the extremist anti-government Boogaloo movement, were taken into custody on Thursday evening and have been remanded in Minneapolis pending a formal hearing next week.

The Boogaloo scene generally trends right-wing or fringe libertarian, with many of its memes and aesthetic markers borrowed from more explicitly racist alt-right and 4chan culture. The movement is broadly anti-government and talks often of sparking a civil war.

“This case can only be understood as a disturbing example of the old adage, ‘The enemy of your enemy is your friend,’” Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the National Security Division said in a press release announcing the charges. “No matter what witch’s brew of ideological motivations inspire those who seek to engage in terrorist activity and harm our country and our fellow citizens, the National Security Division is committed to identifying and holding them accountable.”

According to the criminal complaint, the pair, who allegedly belong to a Boogaloo Boys sub-group called “Boojahideen,” sought to supply weaponry to Hamas and use violence against cops, government officials and government property “to overthrow the U.S. government.”

Prosecutors allege that amid protests over the death of George Floyd, a witness saw Soloman, Teeters, and other members of the “Boogaloo Bois and Boojahidden” in Minneapolis discuss carrying out violence against cops and other targets to achieve their goal of “overthrowing the government and replacing its police forces.”

The witness said the pair also had large quantities of ammunition and firearms, and at least one member was carrying it through a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis.

Separately, the men allegedly met with individuals they thought were members of Hamas, the militant organization that has ruled the Gaza Strip for years. In reality, Solomon and Teeter met with an FBI informant and an undercover agent involved in an investigation into the duo.

“In audio-recorded conversations, Solomon and Teeter expressed that Hamas shares anti-U.S. government views that align with their own views,” prosecutors said in the press release. “Solomon and Teeter also expressed their desire to employ themselves as ‘mercenaries’ for Hamas as a means to generate cash for the Boogaloo Bois/Boojahideen movement, including funding for recruitment and purchasing land for a training compound.”

Prosecutors also state Solomon and Teeter shared with the FBI informant and another person they believed to be a “more senior” member of Hamas—who was actually an undercover FBI agent—their ideas about destroying government monuments, raiding a North Carolina white supremacist headquarters, and targeting several politicians and media figures. The pair also allegedly expressed a desire to make unmarked gun parts and created untraceable weapons, including suppressors.

On July 30, prosecutors say Solomon and Teeters delivered five suppressors, or an attachment that reduces the sound of a firearm, to the undercover FBI agent and “expressed their desire to manufacture additional suppressors and fully-automatic weapons for Hamas.”

Later, the “Boogaloo Bois” also negotiated with the purported Hamas member for five additional suppressors for $1,800. The pair also delivered a “drop-in auto sear,” or a part designed to convert a firearm into an automatic weapon, believing both the suppressors and the gun adapter would be used by “Hamas overseas to attack Israeli and U.S soldiers.”

“Michael Solomon and Benjamin Teeter proclaim themselves to be members of the Boogaloo Bois, a group that espouses a violent ideology and an objective to overthrow the government,” U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald said in a statement. “The defendants believed their anti-U.S. government views aligned with those of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization, and actively developed plans to carry out violence in Minnesota and elsewhere.”

On June 4, Teeter was interviewed by CNN about his affiliation with the Boogaloo movement, telling the network he was at home in North Carolina when he got an “alert” from the movement to join the protests in Minneapolis about 18 hours away.

“If people are going to initiate deadly force against us, we need to be willing and able to initiate deadly force in return,” Teeter told CNN, stating he and others in the group stood outside local businesses in Minneapolis.