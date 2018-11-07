With his impressive slate of new characters on Showtime’s Who Is America?, Sacha Baron Cohen made some serious political waves this summer. But for most fans, including Jimmy Kimmel, Borat will forever be the crowning jewel in his comedic arsenal.

On Election Night, the Kazakh sensation returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a brand-new field piece in which he visited a wealthy neighborhood in Los Angeles to talk to voters about the midterms.

“Russia interfere with the presidential election,” he began. “But now, all eyes are on them. So, it’s up to Kazakhstan to swing the midterms for Premier Trump. I come to California to do election tampering.”

At his first door, Borat said, “We hear these nasty fake news people say that the Donald Trump is bad to immigrant children, we hear that he keep the Mexican children in cages, is true?” before high-fiving the voter. When she defended the move, he added, “A cage for them is a nicest place they ever been.”

To another Trump supporter, Borat asked, “Who are the fake news who say that he is not a racist?”

“In my opinion, the fake news people say he is a racist and I don’t believe he is and I don’t see any evidence of that,” the man replied, to which Borat responded, “But what is the problem being a racist? I am a racist, it is nice.”

Later, Borat tried to stop a Jewish voter from getting to the polls by throwing pieces of uncooked bacon in his path and yelling, “You shall not pass!”

“That is enough election tampering for one day,” he concluded. “Back to you now, Jimmy, you liberal elitist Hollywood bubble globalist Jew mouthpiece.”