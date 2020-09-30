Borat Congratulates ‘Premier Trump’ on Great Debate Victory

The Trump campaign was not the only group to prematurely congratulate the president on his debate “win” over former Vice President Joe Biden.

About 45 minutes before the two men were set to hit the stage, a mysterious new Twitter account representing the Republic of Kazakhstan posted a video along with the message, “Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!”

The unmistakable voice of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat—who it was confirmed this week will star in a sequel to the classic film—can be heard saying of the president, “Donald Trump, strongest premier in history, he not racist!”

“Black guys love him so much they kneel before him,” Borat continues as photos of NFL players taking a knee for racial justice appear on screen.

As footage of Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein plays, he says, “He protector of women.” Multiple times during the video Borat insists Trump “never had stroke” while showing video of him struggling to lift a water glass with one hand.

“Biden’s breath so bad he forced to wear a mask,” Borat adds. “Because of Trump, 350 million Americans still alive.”

“Vote for Premier Trump or you will be crushed,” he concludes.

The upcoming film, which has the unconfirmed title Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, is scheduled to hit Amazon Prime Video just before the 2020 election on October 23rd.

For more, listen to Sacha Baron Cohen on The Last Laugh podcast.