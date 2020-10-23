Borat Defends ‘America’s Mayor’ Rudy Giuliani From ‘Fake News Media’

In a new video posted to his Twitter account just hours before Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Borat Sagdiyev himself offers up a very sincere defense of Rudy Giuliani.

“Jagshemash. I am here to defend America’s Mayor Rudolph Giuliani,” Borat says. “What was an innocent sexytime encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.”

He then delivers a warning, telling viewers, “Anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his su-penis,” before closing with his signature sign-off, “Chenqui.”

It was the first official response from Sacha Baron Cohen and the film to the uproar that occurred on Wednesday when news first broke about the new movie’s climactic scene, in which Giuliani goes into a bedroom with the actress who plays Borat’s daughter and pats her behind before reaching into his pants in a suggestive manner.

Giuliani defended himself by claiming he was just tucking in his shirt after she removed his microphone, adding, “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate.”

Viewers will be able to see for themselves when the movie starts streaming online shortly after the final presidential debate.

