Boris Johnson Blanks Trump Meeting on Day of Extraordinary Snubs for the President

LONDON—The frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister has reportedly turned down the chance of a one-to-one meeting with President Donald Trump, in an extraordinary snub to the White House.

Boris Johnson is the favorite to win the Conservative leadership race, which begins next week, and take the keys to No. 10, where Trump met the current prime minister on Tuesday.

The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, also refused to attend the state banquet with Trump and took the unprecedented step of announcing that on Tuesday he would address the crowd of protesters who argue that the president should never have been invited to Britain in the first place.

The double snub, by the two men who are expected to be leading Britain’s main political parties by the end of the year, came after Prince William and Prince Harry avoided and chance of a photo op with the Trumps at Buckingham Palace.

With Theresa May formally resigning as Conservative Party leader on Friday, it adds to a surreal state visit during which Trump has not really had the opportunity to address any substantive issues. During a breakfast meeting with business leaders, he appeared to suggest that May should stay on a little longer in the job in order to negotiate a U.K.-U.S. trade deal.

“I don’t know exactly what your timing is but, stick around, let’s do this deal,” he said.

Since trade negotiations tend to last for years and May’s premiership is limping through its final weeks, this suggestion elicited laughter in the room.

In another break with protocol and tradition, there was no one-to-one meeting between Trump and May. They did hold talks in Downing Street before a joint press conference.

Trump’s team did try to sort out a private meeting with Johnson, however. The U.S. president attracted criticism for interfering in British domestic politics by backing him in the race to succeed May before he landed in the country. “I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent,” he told The Sun newspaper ahead of the trip.

Trump seems to like Johnson—perhaps seeing him as a kindred spirit—even though the pol was extremely rude about him when he served as London’s mayor. Johnson said Trump was “clearly out of his mind” and “unfit to hold the office of president of the United States.”

Johnson has not disavowed his words and did not respond to Trump’s kind words last week. Despite his hesitance to embrace Trump, one of Johnson’s aides told ITV’s Robert Peston that he was invited for a meeting, but told the president that he was too busy with a campaign event for his run for the top job. Instead, the men had a 20-minute conversation on the phone.

The current London mayor, Sadiq Khan, has similar issues with the president after years of sniping at each other. Trump insulted Khan just before he landed in London, and the mayor responded on Tuesday by calling him a “poster boy for the far-right.”