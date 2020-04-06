Boris Johnson in Intensive Care With Coronavirus Symptoms

Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care following his hospitalization with persistent coronavirus symptoms, his office has confirmed.

The British prime minister confirmed he had tested positive test for COVID-19 on March 27, when he became the first major world leader to catch the disease. On Sunday night, Downing Street confirmed that Johnson had been taken to a London hospital after his symptoms worsened and it was reported that he had received oxygen therapy on arrival.

Downing Street then confirmed Monday night that Johnson’s condition had significantly deteriorated. A statement read: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

The statement went on: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

It’s the first time in more than a generation that Britain’s prime minister has been incapacitated while in office. Downing Street tried to keep up the appearance that Johnson was well enough to lead the country over the last 24 hours but it has become increasingly clear that the 55-year-old is seriously unwell.

Word slipped out in the media over the weekend that Johnson was suffering quite severely, coughing and spluttering, during Zoom meetings, but the official line continued to insist that he was only feeling mild symptoms.

That changed dramatically on Monday evening London time when officials were forced to admit that the prime minister’s “precautionary” stay in the hospital had now progressed to the intensive care ward.

Johnson has officially still maintained authority, but he handed off many of his duties to Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, on Monday.

Raab is a divisive figure who came up on the right of the party and was rewarded for his hardline stance on Brexit by being promoted to foreign secretary last summer at the age of 45.