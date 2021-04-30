Boris Johnson's ‘Lie and Coverup’ Furniture Scandal

A nationwide barrage of criticism was unleashed on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week after a government probe was launched into his personal finances.

The gist of the scandal? Johnson and his fiancée made very expensive renovations to their Downing Street flat, and are suspected of having used funds from political donations to pay for it.

And if that wasn’t enough, the prime minister may have insulted England’s most beloved department store in the process—with rumors swirling that he was dying to get rid of the “John Lewis nightmare” furniture he had inherited from Theresa May.

“John Lewis is a department store, but more than that, it’s the backbone of middle England,” said The Daily Beast’s Nico Hines, explaining why the allegations seem to have struck such a nerve with the British public. “Everyone else aspires to having that in their home, and these people apparently think it’s not good enough for them.”

He added: “Why do you have to lie and coverup and potentially commit illegal acts in order to bring gaudy gold wallpaper and several thousand pound settees for your living room? It’s just another example of how out of touch Boris Johnson has become.”

Watch the full show on France 24.