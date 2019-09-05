Boris Johnson's own Brother Resigns in Protest at His Handling of Brexit

If you're wondering how Boris Johnson's attempts to bring his party together to deliver Brexit are going, the prime minister's own brother has just decided he can no longer support the government.

Jo Johnson, a lawmaker for the Conservative party since 2010, has announced that he's standing down as a member of parliament and a minister in his brother's government because he can no longer reconcile “family loyalty and the national interest.”

While Jo Johnson didn't specifically mention Brexit in his resignation announcement, there is no doubt the resignation is over his brother's belligerent attempts to force through Britain's withdrawal. Jo Johnson is on the pro-Europe wing of the Conservative party and has even previously called for a second referendum to decide the fate of Brexit.

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for nine years and to serve as a minister under three prime ministers,” he wrote. “In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest—it’s an unresolvable tension and [it's] time for others to take on my roles and MP and minister.”

