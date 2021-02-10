These Bose Headphones Help Me Stay Focused All Day Long

While working from home, there has been nothing more important to me than a quality pair of headphones. I like music and I like podcasts, but do you know what I like more than both of those things, especially these days? Silence. It’s hard to come by—and I know I’m not alone. While I have headphones that sound good, or look cool already, I hadn’t found ones that I was willing to wear all day, and ones that actually drowned out all the noise around me. And then I tried the Bose 700’s.

The most distinctive feature of the Bose 700 Headphones is this: they offer 11 levels of active noise cancellation. It’s as if they have a level for every distraction. Dog barking? Turn it up a level. Trash truck backing up? Turn it up a level. You get the idea. It helps me—a very easily distracted person— stay focused.

Bose 700 Headphones

Another important feature for headphones is wearability. Some pairs are really heavy or not that comfortable, but when I wear these, it feels like I’m not wearing headphones at all. Instead, it’s like I have a super power to drown out what I want, when I want to.

If all of that weren’t enough, they sound great. The one downside with Bose is that the bass is a little lacking compared to my other favorite headphones, Sony WH-1000XM4’s (though they offer a brighter, bassier sound, at times it can sound too bright). But these sound realistic and excellent, and if you’re not listening to bass-heavy music at all times, you won’t notice a thing.

They offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and that’s important to me. I have work to do after all—and I’m not sure I’d be able to get it all done without these headphones.

