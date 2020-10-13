Drown Out the World With These Bose Headphones on Sale for Prime Day

These headphones are specifically designed to drown out your surroundings.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

A good pair of noise cancelling headphones are a work from home essential these days. Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II’s are specifically designed to drown out your surroundings, whether that’s a busy street or a busy household. Music and/or silence never sounded so good.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Down From $349

Buy on Amazon$199

Free Shipping | Free Returns

