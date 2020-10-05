Both Sides Contradict Trump: Abortion Is on the Ballot in 2020

As organizations on both sides of the abortion issue have shifted to a war footing ahead of the confirmation battle to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has gone out of his way to assure voters that abortion access should be the furthest thing from their mind.

“You don’t know what’s on the ballot,” Trump told—well, interrupted—former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate last Tuesday, when the Democratic nominee said that the right to abortion is “at stake” with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg.

“Why is it on the ballot? Why is it on the ballot?” Trump said, as anti-abortion organization Created Equal flew airplane banners and held a protest outside the debate hall in Cleveland to emphasize that abortion was on the ballot. “I don’t think so. There’s nothing happening there. You don’t know her view on Roe v. Wade.”