Ex-Cop Amber Guyger Sobs on the Stands at Her Murder Trial for Killing Botham Jean

Former Dallas cop Amber Guyger took the stand at her murder trial Friday, breaking down in tears as she testified about the night she killed her black neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean, whom she says she shot after mistaking his apartment for her own.

Guyger sobbed as she began to recall opening Jean’s door, prompting Judge Tammy Kemp to call for a short recess.

Earlier in her testimony, the ex-cop, who was still in uniform but off-duty when she killed Jean, recalled talking to her police partner, Martin Rivera, with whom she’d been having an affair, as she parked her car on the fourth floor of the apartment complex, instead of the third.

“I was just ready to go home, ” she told jurors, describing her mindset as she approached Jean’s door.

Guyger was fired and charged with murder in the wake of the fatal shooting, which she’s claimed was in self defense after she mistook Jean for an intruder in her home.

Prosecutors said during opening arguments in the trial on Monday that Guyger was “distracted” by her intimate phone call with Rivera, which ended only a few minutes before Jean was shot, and that she “made a series of unreasonable errors and unreasonable decisions and unreasonable choices.” They claim she missed obvious signs that she’d opened the door into the wrong apartment.

Guyger’s lawyers said she was simply exhausted after work and residents at the apartment complex often confused other apartments for their own, as the layout of each floor is identical.

At the start of her testimony, Guyger’s lawyer asked about her childhood and career as a police officer.

“I just wanted to help people and that was the one career that I thought I could help people in,” she said.

Guyger faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted.