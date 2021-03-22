Boulder Police Respond to ‘Active Shooter’ Situation at Supermarket

The Boulder Police Department on Monday was responding to an “active shooter” situation at a local supermarket.

While details of the incident remain unclear, police told The Daily Beast that reports of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive came in around 2:30 p.m. local time. Authorities have asked residents to avoid the area.

Videos of the scene posted on social media show officers from various agencies, including the Jefferson County SWAT team, swarming the store about 30 minutes outside downtown Boulder. At least three medical helicopters were also spotted landing at a nearby high school, CBS Denver reported.

At around 5:30 p.m., a topless and barefoot man in handcuffs was escorted out of the supermarket by two officers and taken to an ambulance. He appeared to have blood on his hands and legs.

Another man was also escorted out of the store with his hands in the air.

Citing a law enforcement source, ABC News said Monday that officers were responding to reports that an individual had been shot in the parking lot area. When they arrived, the suspect opened fire on the officers, the outlet stated, adding that while there are reports of injuries, details are currently unavailable.

A live feed from the grocery store appeared to show at least three motionless bodies at the scene. The live-streamer said he could hear gunshots from inside the store as he took cover in the parking lot.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.