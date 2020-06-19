A Bourbon Cocktail Built for Summer

Thank you Bulleit Bourbon and the TipsFromHome initiative for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “It was 2001 or 2002 and I’d been reading Paul Harrington’s writing on the web about cocktails. The El Diablo was one of the first forgotten classics that interested me, and creme de cassis was new to me. So after having procured a bottle, I was adding it to anything and everything. Once it found its way into a Whiskey Sour, the Bourbon Renewal was born.”

When would you serve this drink? “I think it’s great for summer, but I serve them all year round.”

What music would you pair it with? “Whatever you’re currently listening to. I don’t think music and cocktails have the ability to clash with one another.”

What food would you pair it with? “Hot dogs off the grill.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Kurt Vonnegut.”

Bourbon Renewal

By Jeffrey Morgenthaler

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Bulleit Bourbon (Order on Drizly)

.75 part Lemon juice

.5 part Creme de cassis

.5 part Simple syrup (2 parts sugar, 1 part water)

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Glass: Rocks

DIRECTION

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

Interview has been condensed and edited.