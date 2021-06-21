Cut 27% Off Bowflex Adjustable Weights From Best Buy

From 5lbs to 52lbs, these two weights can pretty much do everything.

My home gym is next level, but it took me a while to find a pair of weights I love. Everything took up too much room, or so I thought. These Bowflex dumbbells are adjustable—and can range from 5 to 52 pounds and everything in between with just the turn of a knob. Plus, they come with an app that helps you create workout routines. What’s not to love?

