Brace for an Even Nastier GOP Assault on Voting Rights

President Trump shows few signs of backing off his bid to reverse the election results, but he’s increasingly isolated—even within the White House.

Still, the president’s weeks-long barrage of false voter fraud claims has done grave long-term damage to the health of our democracy. Less noticed, it also has helped his party lay the groundwork for a much more concrete political goal—a major new assault on voting rights likely to start in earnest next year.

Lately, the media has lavished praise on the handful of GOP officials who actually did their jobs—it’s a low bar these days—rather than subvert democracy at Trump’s bidding. But in reality, Republicans are largely united behind the lie at the core of Trump’s effort: that the election revealed a voting system dangerously vulnerable to fraud, underscoring an urgent need for stricter rules.