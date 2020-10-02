Brace Yourself for the Most Furious Trumpworld Spinning Ever

Let’s cut to the chase. What’s the political fallout here?

Right now, we’re partly still in the “let’s put politics aside and wish the president well” phase of responding to his announcement early Friday morning that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

But let’s face it, we can’t not think about politics and the campaign. And at first blush, this does not seem a welcome development from the Trump perspective. I think to your average person, “guy refuses to wear mask, guy gets sick, this was waiting to happen” are the basic dots that are going to be connected here. First impressions stick, and for a lot of people, this will be the first impression, especially when the guy in question is 74 and overweight and has never been transparent about his health.