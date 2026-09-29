PITT FALLS Brad Pitt’s Daughter Delivers Fresh Legal Blow to Dad The move comes after three of his other kids made the same legal decision. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Another of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children has dropped the “Pitt” part of their hyphenated last name, “Jolie-Pitt.” A California judge approved 21-year-old Zahara’s June 9 petition to change her name to “Zahara Marley Jolie,” with no objections, on Monday. She’s the fourth of the former couple’s children to do so, following Maddox Jolie just days earlier. 62-year-old Pitt, who’s now dating 33-year-old Ines de Ramon, shares six children with Angelina, 51. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars were together for 12 years and married for two of them, but they separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2024. Pitt’s children are changing their names almost exactly 10 years after an alleged incident on a private plane in 2016, where Pitt was “verbally abusive” to his family and “physical” with one of his kids. Pitt was then under investigation on suspicion of child abuse, which the FBI and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services cleared. Shiloh Jolie was the first to drop “Pitt” from her last name, famously on her 18th birthday in 2024. Vivienne Jolie filed to do the same on her 18th birthday this past July, and her court hearing is set for November 2. The only two children who have kept their hyphenated surname are Knox, 18, and Pax, 22.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, arrive at Haneda International Airport on November 8 in Tokyo, Japan. Jun Sato/WireImage

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