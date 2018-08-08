Brad Pitt's People Hit Back at Angelina Jolie: He's No Deadbeat Dad

The divorce battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is hitting the headlines again after Jolie accused Pitt of being a deadbeat, filing papers on Tuesday claiming that Pitt has not paid “meaningful child support” for their six kids since they split two years ago, as reported yesterday.

Now, however, Pitt’s camp are hitting back, with Page Six reporting claims by Pitt’s side that he has in fact been forking over hundreds of thousands a month—and that Jolie is attempting to smear her ex by claiming he’s a “deadbeat dad.”

TMZ reports that Pitt has paid "millions of dollars" and that Angelina's lawyer, Laura Wasser, is "quitting the case because Angelina has become so vengeful it's been impossible to represent her."

The sources claim that Jolie knew her latest round of papers would go public, despite the fact their divorce has been heard in front of a private judge.

In the papers, first reported by NBC, Jolie's team argue he "has paid no meaningful child support since separation... payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half."

However the pro-Pitt sources slammed those claims, telling Page Six that Pitt has shelled out “millions for therapists” for their extended family, as well as forking out for travel expenses and round-the-clock bodyguards.

“The divorce case has been held in front of a private judge to keep it out of the press. But she filed [the papers on Tuesday] in LA Superior Court knowing that it would go public and that he would be made out to be a deadbeat dad—which he isn’t.”

Another source told Page Six: “Brad has completely lived up to his commitments as far as child support and will continue to do so.”

Page Six adds that the filing by Jolie is a ‘warning shot,’ fired after Pitt told Jolie he wanted to restart the formal divorce process. The case had been moved to a private judge so that the couple could negotiate custody away from the spotlight but Page Six says that Pitt, believing Jolie has been “extremely difficult” during the negotiations, was contemplating escalating the custody battle.

The celebrity split was announced in September 2016, and a welter of off-the-record claims and briefings where made against Pitt; the most dramatic of which was that he had become physical with their eldest child, Maddox, during a drunken argument on a plane. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Jolie's camp also sought to cast him as a excessive drinker—Pitt later told GQ magazine that he had stopped drinking.

The pair recently were back in court over the summer, where a judge ordered Jolie not to blacken Pitt's name to her kids.

According to a court order Jolie was required to be nice about Pitt to their children and tell them that the “court has determined that not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” that they are “safe with their father,” and that having a healthy relationship with both parents is “critical.”

Page Six says that official spokespeople for Pitt and Jolie both declined to comment to them on the latest burst of allegation and counter-claim.