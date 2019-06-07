The worst-kept secret in Hollywood is out.

Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper and Russian model Irina Shayk have called it quits after four years together.

The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

Following months of rumors that the couple were struggling to keep their relationship together, they have admitted defeat, with sources saying they have officially decided to end their relationship and are “amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter,” according to People.

Supermodel Shayk, 33, was pictured, in what appeared to be a carefully choreographed statement of independence, carrying a suitcase to a waiting limousine outside the couple’s California mansion on Thursday, while Cooper, 44, was photographed with a backpack, ducking out of a friend’s house in Malibu the day before.

Earlier this week, a source told Page Six : “Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread. They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out.”

The couple had been plagued by rumors of an affair between Bradley and Lady Gaga, his co-star in A Star Is Born. Gaga was forced to deny the rumors after they gave a performance of the show’s hit song “Shallow” at the Oscars, a duet that crackled with chemistry.

Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel that the performance was just that, but that didn’t stop the swirl of rumors, fueled by Gaga’s split from fiancé Christian Carino.

Dailymail.com claimed that at a post-Oscars party, “She made a beeline for Bradley, they were all over each other, they embraced, and had an intimate chat, they couldn’t get enough of each other. They were hugging and leaning in close to talk in each other’s ear.”

Cooper was previously married to Jennifer Esposito, but they split four months after they tied the knot in 2007; he has also dated Suki Waterhouse and Renée Zellweger. Shayk dated soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010 to 2015.