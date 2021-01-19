‘Start Up the Firing Squads’: MAGA-Obsessed NYC Court Worker Charged With Threatening to Murder Dem Leaders

A New York City court worker was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to murder several Democratic politicians out of anger over the results of the presidential election.

Brandon Hunt, a 37-year-old employee at the New York State Office of Court Administration, has been charged with making online threats against elected officials, including several Democratic leaders, in several social-media posts since December. After the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Hunt, who goes by the nickname “X-Ray Ultra,” escalated his violent rhetoric, calling for another insurrection when all elected officials are back at the Capitol to “slaughter these motherfuckers.”

Authorities raided his Queens home on Tuesday morning and he is in custody, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast. The New York State court system also confirmed that Hunt, who was employed as an assistant court analyst in the attorney registration unit, has been suspended without pay.

“Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats,” Hunt wrote in a Dec. 6 Facebook post, according to a criminal complaint. “Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you dont do it, the citizenry will. We’re not voting in another rigged election. Start up the firing squads, mow down these commies, and lets take america back!”

Prosecutors state Hunt, who is also a part-time actor and filmmaker, was referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Using the alias “X-Ray Ultra” and the Facebook account “HuntBrandan,” Hunt also expressed his frustration over COVID-19 restrictions in New York. In response to a New York Daily News article about a Staten Island resident who allegedly ran over a cop after violating the pandemic restrictions, Hunt wrote: “Fuck the lockdown po-lice! Yeah booiii run those pigs over!”

“Anyone enforcing this lockdown mask vaccine bullshit deserves nothing less than a bullet in their fucking head! Including cops! If you're going to shoot someone tho, go after a high value target like pelosi schumer or AOC,” Hunt added in the Dec. 6 Facebook post. “They really need to be put down. These commies will see death before they see us surrender! USA!!”

The complaint adds that Hunt’s desire to harm Democratic leaders increased after thousands of MAGA supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In an 88-second video posted on Bitchute, Hunt can be seen speaking directly into the camera and demanding another riot “when all of the senators and a lot of the representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns.”

In the Jan. 8 video, which was titled “KILL YOUR SENATORS” and urged viewers to “Slaughter them all,” Hunt said “our government at this point is basically a handful of traitors,” so MAGA supporters need to “take up arms, get to D.C., probably the inauguration... so called inauguration of this motherfucking communist Joe Biden.”

“[T]hat’s probably the best time to do this, get your guns, show up to D.C., and literally just spray these motherfuckers... like, that’s the only option,” Hunt stated. The court worker then states that “they’re gonna come after us, they’re gonna kill us, so we have to kill them first” and “put some bullets in their fucking heads.

“If anybody has a gun, give me it, I’ll go there myself and shoot them and kill them... [W]e have to take out these senators and then replace them with actual patriots... [T]his is a ZOG government... [T]hat’s basically all I have to say, but take up arms against them.” (ZOG is a white-supremacist acronym for the phrase “Zionist occupied government.”)

The complaint states that Hunt also expressed his desire to return to Washington, D.C., for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. In a Parler thread seemingly started by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Hunt states: “enough with the ‘trust the plan’ bullshit. Lets go, jan 20, bring your guns #millionmilitiamarch.”