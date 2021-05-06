Branson Grows Old While Bezos Takes Over Space Travel

At the age of 70, Richard Branson has grown old waiting to ride his own so-called space ship.

And his role now looks like providing the somewhat sad prequel to the saga of launching the space tourism business—a business that just became a lot closer to realization with the announcement that Jeff Bezos’ rival Blue Origin rocket, New Shepard, will make its first sub-orbital passenger-carrying flight in July.

Meanwhile, after 15 years of Branson frequently announcing that his Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo was about to fly passengers, the program remains stalled by problematic test flights.