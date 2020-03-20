Bravo Host Andy Cohen Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Bravo host Andy Cohen announced that he tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram post Friday, halting his plans to host Watch What Happens Live from his apartment.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do [Watch What Happens Live] from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

The host, who has a 1-year-old son named Benjamin, urged “everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Earlier Friday, it was reported that Cohen would be hosting the show from his West Village apartment after the coronavirus caused production shutdowns. The first “at-home” program was slated air on Sunday.

In a March 12 episode of the talk show, Cohen was seen interacting with Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and designer Brandon Maxwell. They have yet to publicly comment on Cohen’s diagnosis, but Maxwell announced earlier Friday that his team would start producing personal protective equipment for medical professionals who are fighting the pandemic.