Break Into The Booming Data Science Field With Tableau 10’s Step-By-Step Courses

Companies across every industry rely on data to drive growth, making them eager to find people who can effectively collect and analyze data. The data science field is booming, so if you don't want to get left behind, consider picking up The Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle. These courses teach you how to analyze and visualize vast amounts of information to inform business decisions and effectively present your ideas. Step-by-step lessons allow you to learn at your own pace. The courses in The Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle individually cost about $625, but if you enroll today you can pick up the entire set for just $19 – a 96% savings for Daily Beast readers.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.