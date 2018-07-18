Break Out of the Postmates Routine with 5LBs of Crab Claws Delivered Right to Your Door

Everyone knows that Maine is the best place to get seafood. (Just don't tell Maryland we said that.) But even if you can't personally jet off to the coast to get your seafood fix, you can always have some delivered right to your doorstep. Get Maine Lobster is currently offering a deal on 5 precious pounds of Jonah Crab Claw Kits.

Rich, smooth, and packed with pearl-like meat, Jonah crabs are delicious steamed, grilled, broiled, or dipped in butter, it's your choice. Each delivery comes with cocktail sauce and a crab mallet to help you with the cracking. Spice up date night or throw a dinner party that’s actually exciting with a 50% discount on Jonah Crab Claw Kits, on sale for $69.99 right now.

