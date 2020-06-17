Breonna Taylor, and Why Black Women Are Tired of Being Left Out of Our Own Fight

Cities across the world have erupted in protest against police violence and anti-Black racism, but who are they marching for?

In the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, global communities have participated in themed protests to honor their lives. From #IRunWithMaud to celebrity-led comedy specials, there’s no shortage of coverage of their deaths.

But since these protests picked up steam, I’ve noticed a quieter trend on my timelines: sprinkles of posts reminding authorities to arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor, like accent colors in a monochromatic room.