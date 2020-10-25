Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Expose Justice System Gone Wrong

The Breonna Taylor case just never quite seems to go away. And it shouldn’t. Because it is one of the most tragic cases of policing gone wrong in a Black neighborhood, where an innocent young woman lost her life while lying in bed watching a movie with her boyfriend.

Her story continues to resonate, and disturb, because justice has not yet been done in her name—and because the prosecutor in the case tried to use the rules of the justice system, starting with grand jury secrecy, to ensure that justice would not be delivered and to try and keep his actions concealed.

Yes, it’s true that Taylor’s family got the largest settlement in the history of Louisville, Kentucky, a record $12 million for a wrongful death action, along with promises of departmental reforms. It is also true that charges were brought in the case against one of the officers involved in her tragic shooting death, only the charges related to the former officer were not for murder, or manslaughter even, they were for “wanton endangerment” for endangering Taylor’s neighbors with gunshots into the walls. That’s right. You read it right. The officer was indicted, not for shooting Taylor, or for wrongfully entering her apartment, but for shooting at a wall—not the young woman lying in her bed watching TV with her boyfriend peacefully in her own apartment when she was killed. She had no criminal record, nor did he. They just happened to be in the right place at the wrong time. The officers involved were serving an arrest warrant for another man who was a past boyfriend of Taylor. Apparently, he was already in custody.