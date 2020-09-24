Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Charges Show That the Law Isn’t Always the Same Thing as Justice

Sometimes there is a difference between law and justice.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Dan Cameron announced that a police officer would be charged in the shooting incident that killed Breonna Taylor. But the officer who was charged is not one of the officers who shot at her.

Former Detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that entered a neighboring apartment where a couple and their five-year old child were sleeping. They were not physically harmed. Hankinson was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department after the incident for violating policy that forbids shooting without a line of sight. He fired his weapon into a door and window that were covered with blinds. Wanton endangerment is a felony that is punishable by five years in prison for each count.