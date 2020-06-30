Breonna Taylor’s Death Highlights Misogynoir in the Black Community

For centuries, Black women have been at the forefront of the fight for justice and equality, and yet they have been consistently mistreated, ignored, and discredited—including by Black people.

It’s happened again in recent weeks, as the calls to arrest the officers who killed Breonna Taylor have been treated differently online, and elsewhere, than similar calls in cases involving Black men.

Google search traffic shows that the killings of Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks gained significantly more immediate attention than Taylor's killing. While searches for Arbery peaked almost immediately after the release of the video of his murder, searches for Taylor didn't peak for two weeks after news of the horrific no-knock invasion that took her life. That peak coincided with the killing, six weeks after Taylor had been killed, of George Floyd.