Breonna Taylor’s Family Gets a Settlement—but Not Justice

Yes, $12 million (minus the customary 30 to 40 percent in attorneys fees) is a lot of money. Breonna Taylor’s family members are now instant millionaires. But at what cost? Her life was taken in a hail of bullets at the hands of men sworn to protect and serve her as a citizen. Her boyfriend, suspected of some wrong-doing around drugs, was the target of their search. Her life is over. Ended tragically at the tender age of 26.

I want to be clear that I have no issue with a family bringing a wrongful death lawsuit in the case of a murdered loved one. That is their most sacred duty. Your family is supposed to love you, support you, and, in a horrific case like this, avenge you with every means necessary under law. Breonna’s family and her attorney, Ben Crump, made clear in their Tuesday press conference that they still want to seek justice for her murder. They want the policemen involved arrested. The Kentucky attorney general is investigating.

According to news reports, this settlement is the largest ever paid in the history of the city of Louisville and indeed one of the largest ever paid in the nation for police misconduct. Likewise, based on Crump’s press conference, the terms of the settlement include that both the city and police agree to major police reforms.