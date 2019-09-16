Brett Kavanaugh Charges Return, Spooking Donald Trump and Haunting Joe Biden

A forthcoming book about Brett Kavanaugh’s life leading up to the moment he secured a lifetime appointment to the nation’s most powerful court has brought the controversial man and his equally controversial Supreme Court confirmation—the closest vote in 130 years, almost half the lifetime of the Court itself—back into public discourse.

The reporters tracked down multiple witnesses who supported the allegation by Deborah Ramirez, which first came out in the midst of Kavanuagh’s confirmation, that he pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at her at a party the two, then undergraduates at Yale, attended.

The president, as he is wont to do, Tweeted that “Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for liable, (sic) or the Justice Department should come to his rescue,“ while others on Twitter were furious at how Kavanaugh’s alleged assault on former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez was minimized by the New York Times on social media in a Tweet—later withdrawn—that began with the assertion that “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun.”