PRIME DAY 2019

Get Around 30% Off These Breville Smart Kitchen Essentials

From a precision coffee brewer to a smart convection over, this is your chance to go big on high quality and save.

Gideon Grudo

Commerce Editorial Strategist

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

When countertop kitchen tech delivers both high-quality function and very stylish aesthetic, you’re onto something. That’s exactly what Breville brings to the table. And several of Breville’s highest rated products on Amazon are on deep sale for Prime Day. Upgrade your kitchen with these models. | Shop on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

Gideon Grudo

Commerce Editorial Strategist

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.