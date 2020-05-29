In these uncertain times, it’s good to see that some things never change, among them the ancient tradition of celebrities finding their characters inexplicably smeared in the wake of a relationship breakup.

The move, often assumed to be a kind of phony war for hearts and minds ahead of divorce proceedings proper, was of course much on display in the opening cases of Pitt v Jolie and Heard v Depp.

The latest celebrity breakup to rock the brotherhood of celebrity is the parting of the ways by Transformers star Megan Fox and her husband, former 90210 hunk Brian Austin Green after a tumultuous 15 years.

While Brian has been sweet as pie in public, telling a podcast that he would “always love” Fox, a weird story has surfaced on Page Six claiming that, in 2015, Fox dumped Green when he was seriously ill with a “with a terrifying undiagnosed brain condition” that left him bedridden for six months “barely able to lift his head.”

According to Page Six, Fox zipped off to shoot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in the spring of 2015 and returned to Hollywood “suddenly very keen to end their marriage,” and filed for divorce in August, telling Green she “liked herself better” when not with him.

However, the couple subsequently reconciled and had a third child.

Fox, who has been seen in Los Angeles without her wedding ring in recent days, has also been spotted with rapper Machine Gun Kelly in recent weeks, and has a staring role in the video for his latest single, “Bloody Valentine.”

Green said in his podcast, ...With Brian Austin Green, “We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me.”

He said, “As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids.”

He continued, “Since the end of the year, we’ve really been trying to be apart and figure out what life is now. It’s a big change for both of us.”

During the podcast, Green also said their decision to separate had nothing to do with anyone “cheating,” and he called Machine Gun Kelly “a really just nice, genuine guy.”

He added: “I don’t want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this—because I wasn’t,” he added. “This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press... but it’s not new for us.”

And the less said about the time she ditched him while he had a terrifying brain injury that left him prostate in bed, well, the better.