Brian Cox, Relatable Human, Recalls Being Stunned by Brad Pitt on ‘Troy’ Set: ‘So Beautiful’

It turns out even other celebrities are not immune to the effects of Brad Pitt’s beauty.

In a recent video for Vanity Fair, Brian Cox broke down the timeline of his illustrious acting career, which included starring alongside Pitt in Troy. If the past few months of publicity for Cox’s gossipy memoir have proven anything, it’s that the Succession star isn’t afraid to get candid about the celebs he’s worked with, and that includes Pitt—although thankfully for Brad, there were nothing but glowing reviews this time.

In case you haven’t revisited Troy in a while (perfectly understandable), Cox played Agamemnon to Pitt’s Achilles in the 2004 historical war epic. The Scottish actor described the moment he first saw his dashing co-star in costume: “I remember at one point just being kind of agog at Brad,” he told Vanity Fair.

In perhaps his most relatable moment to date, Cox then explained that he was rendered speechless at the sight of Pitt in his classical Trojan costume, sans pants.

“Brad walked on,” he continued, “and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful. I mean, I’m straight, you know, but I just thought, ‘Wow, my god. This guy is stunning.’”

He wrapped up his gushing with a chuckle of disbelief and a rhetorical question: “What chance does one have on screen with this beautiful, beautiful man?”

A fair question, Brian Cox.