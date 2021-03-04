Brian Kemp Says He’ll ‘Absolutely’ Back Trump in 2024 Despite Repeated Attacks

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is apparently willing to let bygones be bygones.

Appearing on Fox News on Wednesday afternoon, the Republican governor said he would “absolutely” support former President Donald Trump if he became the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024, despite the ex-president’s relentless attacks on him following the 2020 election.

Following his decisive presidential election loss to Joe Biden, Trump placed personal blame on Kemp for losing Georgia, demanding the “hapless” governor resign for not pushing the “Big Lie” that the election was “stolen” due to widespread voter fraud. Trump also told Georgia voters that he would personally campaign against Kemp in the next gubernatorial election.

In Trump’s first post-White House speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this week, he continued his broadsides against Kemp, grumbling that his support of Kemp in the 2018 Georgia governor’s race was “an endorsement that hurt us.”

“I endorsed him, he ended up winning the election and he certainly was not very effective for the Republican Party, to put it nicely,” the former president added.

During an interview with Kemp on Wednesday, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto brought up Trump’s CPAC speech and its potshots against the governor. Kemp, however, shrugged off the attacks and praised Trump, prompting Cavuto to ask if Kemp would support the former president if he were the Republican nominee in 2024.

“Absolutely, I’m going to support the nominee,” Kemp declared. “As I said, again, I worked very hard for the president.”

Adding that Trump’s ideas “will be part of our party for a long time in the future,” Kemp went on to say that Republicans “need to have a big tent” because “there’s a lot of great ideas out there.”

“We’re not always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit,” Kemp concluded. “And he’s not going away.”

Kemp joins a growing list of Republicans who have come crawling back to Trump despite finding themselves on the ex-president’s enemies list.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said last month that there was “no question” that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the insurrectionist Capitol riot, confirmed last week that he would “absolutely” support Trump should he become the GOP nominee.