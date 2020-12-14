Kilmeade Confronts Stephen Miller on Trump Lawsuits: ‘Do You Have the Worst Legal Team?’

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade poured some cold water on Trumpworld’s fantastical hopes of overturning the election, asking Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller on Monday morning if President Donald Trump has “the worst legal team” while noting they have lost more than 50 cases now.

As members of the Electoral College meet across the country on Monday to formally elect President-elect Joe Biden, Miller appeared on the president’s favorite morning talk show to present an outlandish scenario in which Trump can still overthrow the election. According to the top aide, Trump electors will also vote in states Biden won and send their results to Congress.

“You have an alternate slate of electors in a state like say Wisconsin or in a state like Georgia and we’ll make sure that those results are sent up side by side to Congress,” Miller declared. “So that we have the opportunity, every day between now and January 20, to say that slate of electors and the contested states is the slate that should be certified to uphold a fair and free election and an honest result.”

Those “alternate” results, however, will not be certified by any states’ secretaries of state, therefore rendering them worthless.

Noting that polls show Trump supporters overwhelmingly believe Trump’s baseless claim that the election was “stolen,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Miller what the next “arrow in your quiver” is now that the Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit to throw out swing state votes.

“Well, we have open election challenges in all the contested states,” the Trump adviser insisted while echoing Trump’s unfounded allegations about widespread voter fraud.

Kilmeade, who confronted Trump over the weekend about his legal team’s failure to provide any proof of election fraud in court, then pressed Miller on the resounding defeats that Trump and his allies have suffered in court.

“Stephen, so if there were underage people voting and criminals voting, if there was illegal ballots cast, your legal team [has], in almost every state, 50 times lost, so do you have the worst legal team who just don’t seem to be presenting a good case? Or [are] you just too late in this case should have been brought before the election?” Kilmeade wondered aloud.

Miller, meanwhile, blamed the repeated rejection of Trump’s legal challenges on the “corrupt corporate media” placing “overwhelming” pressure on the courts and elected officials.

“It is overwhelming and so yes, judges are caving,” Miller groused. “Yes, politicians are caving. We need heroes to step up and do the right thing.”

The Trump aide would go on to claim that the Trump team has not been allowed to conduct a “forensic analysis” to show that “illegal aliens and dead people voted,” adding that the Trump campaign had even “tweeted out the names and pictures of the dead people that voted in this election.”

Miller, however, did not mention that after Team Trump tweeted out the of four Georgia voters they claimed were deceased when votes were fraudulently cast in their identities, news outlets discovered that three of those people were very much alive.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who cited the Trump campaign’s news release as undeniable proof of voter fraud, eventually issued multiple corrections after delivering a breathless report on the so-called dead voters.

The hyper-nationalist Trump loyalist, meanwhile, assured Fox News viewers that the Electoral College or Congress's Jan. 6 ratification of the election isn't the end of the road for the president.

"The only date in the Constitution is January 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election," Miller confidently concluded.