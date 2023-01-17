Missing Exec’s Husband Now Hit With Murder Charge

Massachusetts authorities on Tuesday charged Brian Walshe with murder, nearly two weeks after his real estate executive wife mysteriously vanished.

Ana Walshe, 39, disappeared without a trace on Jan. 1. Her husband at first cooperated with police, but on Jan. 9 was charged with impeding the investigation and detained on $500,000 bond. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement that Walshe, who has been jailed since his earlier arrest, could be arraigned in court on the murder charge as soon as 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Walshe, a 47-year-old tax consultant and convicted art fraudster who pleaded guilty in 2021 to unloading a pair of bogus Andy Warhol paintings on an unsuspecting art dealer for $80,000, told investigators that his wife left early in the morning on New Year’s Day for her job in Washington, D.C., after she was called into work for an emergency.

But Ana Walshe never got on a plane that day, and worried coworkers finally called police on Jan. 4—a day after she was originally scheduled to fly into town, and before Brian Walshe notified anyone that anything was amiss.

Detectives subsequently discovered blood and a bloody knife in the basement of the Walshes’ home in the Boston suburb of Cohasset. They retraced Walshe’s steps and found he visited a local Home Depot on Jan. 2, spending $450 on mops, tarps, tape, buckets, and drop cloths, prosecutors said. A few days later, cops reportedly found trash bags containing blood, a rug, a hatchet, a hacksaw, and used cleaning supplies at a waste transfer station in Peabody, about 90 minutes north of Cohasset.

Numerous questions remain unanswered, including the whereabouts of Ana Walshe—or her body.

“They have to have something on him, because [what they’ve released so far] is pretty circumstantial,” Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

Walshe, who in 2018 was accused of stealing nearly $1 million from his late father’s estate, is a “very calculated” person, Ron Rivlin, the buyer of the fake Warhols, previously told The Daily Beast. A longtime family friend who has known Walshe since he was a child, described him as entitled, and said he “never thought the rules applied to him, like he was above it all.” Before dropping out of Carnegie Mellon University during his freshman year, Walshe spent time as an inpatient at a psychiatric hospital, where he was diagnosed as a “sociopath,” according to probate court filings.