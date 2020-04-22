Brides Are Spending Their $1,200 Stimulus Checks on Weddings

Last week, Emily Torres woke up to find an extra $1,200 in her bank account. The much-awaited Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) check had been deposited. Torres, who is 26 and lives in San Diego, had a plan on how to spend it.

“I realized it could go straight into my wedding fund,” she told The Daily Beast.

Torres and her fiancé Justin planned to tie the knot in front of 65 close friends and family on the sandy beachfront of Mission Bay in late April. But after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19, the big day was pushed back to the end of August.