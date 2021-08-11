British Embassy Staffer Arrested in Germany After Selling Secret Documents to Russia, Cops Say

A British embassy staffer has been detained in Germany after allegedly being caught selling documents to Russian intelligence agents.

The man, who has only been identified as ‘David S,’ was arrested Tuesday after being trailed by both British and German authorities. German federal prosecutors described the man as a 57-year-old employee at the British Embassy in Germany’s capital, Berlin, and alleged that he received an unspecified amount of money to hand papers to Russia.

“On at least one occasion he forwarded documents obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service,” German federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday. “In return for providing information, the accused received cash.”

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest in its own statement, saying the 57-year-old had been detained in Potsdam, near Berlin, and was hit with charges related to “Intelligence Agent activity.”

The man is expected in court in Germany later Wednesday. German authorities said his home and workplace have been searched.