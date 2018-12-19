British Parliamentary Meltdown After Jeremy Corbyn Appears to Call Theresa May a ‘Stupid Woman‘

Jeremy Corbyn has sparked absolute fury in the British parliament after appearing to dismiss Theresa May as a “stupid woman” during their weekly prime minister's questions session in the Palace of Westminster.

The leader of the opposition took up his usual position in the House of Commons Wednesday afternoon to grill the prime minister about the latest developments in the ongoing and worsening Brexit debacle.

But it's the final few seconds of their exchanges which have made headlines this week as, after May mocked him for lacking the confidence of his party, he appeared to mutter “stupid woman” under his breath.

Corbyn's spokesman later insisted he said “stupid people” but lawmakers from May's Conservative party were unconvinced, and lined up to accuse the Labour leader of using sexist language against the prime minister.

The session was held a day before the parliament breaks up for Christmas and had a distinct end-of-semester feel. During her final response to Corbyn, May told him: “I've got some advice for the right honorable gentlemen: look behind you! They're not impressed and neither is the country.”

‘Look behind you’ is a common catchphrase in British pantomimes: the traditional camp festive theatre shows which Brits attend in their droves every December. Corbyn's comment appeared to be in direct response to May's attempt to inject some yuletide fun into the exchange.

The clip of Corbyn muttering went viral on British political Twitter and parliamentarians inside the building, clearly more interested in their phones than in the proceedings, picked up on it as the session was ongoing.

Conservative lawmaker Paul Scully took to his feet with Corbyn and May still in attendance and said: “This year, when we've been celebrating 100 years since women got the vote, do you think it's appropriate language to call people ‘a stupid woman’ in this chamber?”

Those sitting behind May informed her of what he was talking about and she responded: “Everybody in this house, particularly in this 100th year... should be aiming to encourage women to come into this chamber and to stand in this chamber and should therefore use appropriate language in this chamber when they're referring to female members.”

Corbyn rushed out of the House of Commons as soon as the session ended but lawmakers stayed around and angrily demanded that he came back and apologize for what he appeared to say to the prime minister.

Veteran Conservative lawmaker Sir Patrick McLoughlin repeated Corbyn's apparent comments to cries of “shocking” and “disgraceful” from his colleagues and called Corbyn to explain his comment.

Speaker John Bercow, who chairs debates in the House of Commons, said neither he nor his advisors had seen the alleged incident and so could not “immediately” rule on it, but he added that if the allegation was true then the comment was clearly unacceptable.

Bercow himself has been accused of sexist bullying—indeed, he's accused of using the exact same “stupid woman” phrase himself—so his refusal to discuss the matter further provoked even more fury.

The lawmaker who Bercow is accused of disparaging in the past, Andrea Leadsom, took to her feet after Bercow's ruling to ask why he's had a sudden change of heart on sexist language.

“After you finding there that individuals who are found to have made unwelcome remarks should apologize, why it is that when an opposition member found that you called me a stupid woman you did not apologize to me in this chamber?” asked Leadson.

Her colleague Anna Soubry MP added: “Please would you deal with it... in a fair way but also from the point of view of women in this house who are fed up over decades of being abused by men.”

After each prime minister's questions session, the leaders' spokespeople speak to a so-called “huddle” of journalists to spin their comments to the best of their abilities. It was there that team Corbyn insisted that he had said “stupid people” and not “stupid woman,” which—although still considered disrespectful in parliament—would cause him far less trouble.

But Conservatives say he's just trying to cover his tracks.

It's 100 days before Britain is due to leave the European Union—but, for now at least, the country's political village is putting that aside and urgently seeking out an expert lipreader before plotting next steps.