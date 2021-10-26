British right-wing radio host Mike Graham invited a climate protester on his program Tuesday with the intention of thoroughly embarrassing the young man—only to completely own himself.

Cameron Ford, a spokesman for the climate group Insulate Britain, joined Graham on his TalkRadio morning show ostensibly to talk about his organization’s disruptive protests that have blocked British roadways. Recently, the nation’s transport secretary announced an injunction against the group to ban them from England’s “entire strategic road network.”

Graham kicked off the interview by asking Ford “what you're glued to,” a reference to climate protesters stopping traffic by gluing themselves to roads. Shrugging off Graham’s cheesy quip, Ford flatly replied: “Just your screen, unfortunately.”

It only went downhill from there.

The radio host then asked Ford what he did for a living, prompting the Insulate Britain spokesperson to note that he’s a carpenter. Thinking he’d caught his guest in some sort of logical trap, Graham smugly asked how “safe” that job is for the climate.

“Well, I work with timber which is a much more sustainable material than concrete,” Ford reacted, adding that wood is “regenerative” because trees can be replanted.

“You can grow all sorts of things? Can’t you?” Graham shot back.

“Well, you can’t grow concrete?” Ford deadpanned in response.

Nevertheless, the overly confident TalkRadio blowhard asserted that one could, indeed, grow concrete on trees.

“Yes, you can,” Graham boasted, leaving Ford in stunned silence.

Several seconds of awkwardness ensued before Graham simply ended the interview, which had just barely exceeded a minute.

“Cheerio! That was Cameron, he grows trees, cuts them down, and then makes things from them,” Graham told his listeners. “I don’t think I ever want to talk to any of those people.”

Amazingly, despite how plainly embarrassing the segment would be for Graham, TalkRadio’s official Twitter account promoted the segment online, framing the interview as a win for their host.

Needless to say, Graham was roundly mocked on social media for his claim that concrete could be grown. Almost certainly in response to the ridicule the viral interview has attracted, the station posted another tweet sharing an article about living “concrete” that can be grown from bacteria.