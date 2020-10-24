Broadway Star Betty Buckley Wants Trump to Leave Her Music Alone, and Texas to ‘Turn Blue’

Betty Buckley was out walking her dog one evening a few weeks ago—near her ranch, west of Fort Worth in her native Texas—when she saw a neighbor’s Trump/Pence sign.

“In a fit of pique, I ripped it off the fence and kept walking,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway star told The Daily Beast. Buckley then called her longtime assistant and close friend, Cathy Brighenti, who told her that she shouldn’t have done what she did, and that the homeowner would likely know she was the perpetrator. “So, on the way home I picked up the sign, and put it back.” Buckley laughed. “The next time I walked there I noticed they had wired it to the fence.”

Buckley has lived on her ranch for nearly 20 years, with her beloved horses and a menagerie of animals. A staunch Democrat, disgusted by President Trump, his policies and administration—“I really hope Texas turns Blue, that would be awesome”—she finds herself surrounded by Trump/Pence supporters and their signs.