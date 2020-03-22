Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles Pregnant Two Years After Losing Daughter and Unborn Baby in Crash

Two years ago, Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles suffered an unimaginable loss: Her toddler daughter was killed and then she miscarried after being hit by a car that should not even have been on the road.

But this weekend, The King and I star shared the most joyful and hopeful news—she’s pregnant again.

In a post on Twitter that drew applause from fellow stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miles revealed that she is due this spring and that she and husband Jonathan Blumstein are over the moon.

“Thank you to the man of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years...and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

In March 2018, Miles was walking in Brooklyn with friend Lauren Lew, her daughter Abigail and Lew’s son son Joshua when a driver with a history of seizures ran a red light and struck them.

Abigail, 4, and Joshua, 1, were killed. Miles, who was seven months pregnant with a baby she had named Sophia, was seriously injured and miscarried two months later.

The driver, Dorothy Bruns, 44, was later charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. She had multiple sclerosis, a history of seizures, and had been warned not to drive.

Eight months after the accident, Bruns took her own life with an overdose of pills, reportedly leaving behind a note that read: “I’m sorry, I can’t do this anymore.”

By then, Miles had already returned to the stage, reprising her King and I role in a West End revival.

In her Twitter post this weekend, Miles paid tribute to her daughters.

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow,” she wrote.

Ben Platt from Dear Evan Hansen replied with a string of heart emojis, director Alex Timbers tweeted “Love you!!!” and actress Laura Benanti chimed in with “Oh Ruthie!! So many blessings! We love you so!”