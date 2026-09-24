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FAMILY FEUD

Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Reveals What Dad Did That ‘Changed’ Things

“I can love my father profoundly and still tell the truth about where he hurt me,” the singer and TV personality said.

Hulk Hogan and daughter Brooke pose for a photo at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2005.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Brooke Hogan, daughter of the late wrestler and media personality Hulk Hogan, said their relationship changed permanently after he slept with one of her friends during his divorce from her mother, Linda Hogan. “I forgive people very easily—sometimes probably too easily—and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don’t think he ever related to me in quite the same way again,” the 38-year-old singer and TV personality told Us Weekly in an interview ahead of the release of a new single about her family’s dysfunction, titled “Goes Around.” “Over time, things became increasingly complicated until eventually the relationship I had always believed could survive anything couldn’t survive what was happening around us anymore.” Brooke and Hulk Hogan were estranged for two years, leading up to his death from a heart attack in 2025. Brooke Hogan did not attend the funeral and instead chose to honor her father privately.

Read it at Us

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