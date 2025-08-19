Brooke Shields’s Secret to Full, Healthy Hair Is This $95 Brush

We all remember those ’80s commercials with Brooke Shields for German hair-care brand Wella Balsam. The body, the volume, the shine, the length—who wouldn’t want the secret to her strands? (See also: The immense fanfare surrounding Shields’s brand, Commence Haircare, for its 2024 launch.)

In an interview with New York Magazine‘s The Strategist about her beauty must-haves, the 60-year-old model and actress shared the secret behind her luscious hair—a look whose longevity has rivaled her staying power in the pop cultural zeitgeist, including her solution to giving dry, tangled strands some serious love.

For breakage-free brushing, Shields names the luxurious Yves Durif Vented Brush ($95, Yves Durif) as her go-to tool. “There’s something about the way it detangles my hair,” she tells The Strategist, “it doesn’t rip my hair.” According to Shields, the brush can be used on wet or dry hair and still give the same untangled effect at the end of the day, and she even stocks up on the brushes to gift loved ones.

The Yves Durif Vented Brush Courtesy of Brand

Naturally, she plugs a favorite from her brand (we’re not judging!) with a recommendation from Commence’s 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner ($26, Commence). While some many turn their noses up at multipurpose formulas, the actress notes that her brand’s leave-in was designed with her own experience in mind, after past formulas left her hair feeling “weighed down.”

Commence Haircare 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner Courtesy of Brand

“We painstakingly developed this because we knew that people really wanted to seal their hair, but not make it look greasy,” Shields says. She describes the conditioner as leaving a “refreshing,” lightweight feel on the hair while actually penetrating every strand with hydration rather than merely sitting on top of it.