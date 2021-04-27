Everything Is 20% Off for Brooklinen's Best Sale of the Year

Brooklinen is having its second pandemic birthday and is officially turning 7 (they get old so quickly). To celebrate, they are having their best sale of the year and taking 20% off the entire site. To help them celebrate, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Brooklinen creations that are discounted.

Luxe Sateen Sheet Set: Scouted Contributor Rachel Dube loves these sheets above all others. Not only are they insanely soft, they are breathable and come in a ton of cute or simple designs, depending on what you’re looking for.

Luxe Sateen Sheet Set Down From $159 Buy at Brooklinen $ 127

Super Plush Bath Towel Bundle: If you’re looking for new bath towels, these are the ones you should go with. They are plush, but not too plush, and dry extremely quickly and well. They’re always ready to go.

Super Plush Bath Towel Bundle Down From $109 Buy at Brooklinen $ 87

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: Scouted Contributor G.L. DiVittorio says this pillowcase changed her sleep. Not only is it crazy soft, it helps keep her hair less frizzy and her face less wrinkly: win, win.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Down From $59 Buy at Brooklinen $ 47

Down Alternative Plush Pillow: This is by far, my favorite pillow. In fact, I wish I could be face down in it 24/7. You can choose between three different plush levels, but the more plush, the better in my opinion.

Down Alternative Plush Pillow Down From $59 Buy at Brooklinen $ 47

