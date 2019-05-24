Brooklinen’s New Summer Linen Sheet Collection Gives Us New Colorways for Perfect Spring Room Makeovers

As you’re stepping into a long weekend and hopefully looking forward to lots of sleep, bedwear aficionado brand Brooklinen wants to join you and has launched the summer linen collection we’ve been waiting for. The fabric is premium Belgian linen that’s woven, dyed, and then finally stonewashed in Portugal, giving it linen’s iconic worn-in texture without you doing any of the work. Put simply, after the weaving process, stonewashing helps increase the flexibility and softness of the sheets. Today, they’ve added four of the seven new colorways heading to their site throughout the summer: Ochre, Mist, Moss, and a Charcoal Chambray and White Stripe (three other styles will be released in the coming months). You can get any of these in either the Linen Core Set, which gives you a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, for $249 (that’s in a queen size). Or you can get the Linen Hardcore Bundle for $423 (also in a queen size), which gets you everything in the Core set and also includes a duvet cover and another two pillowcases. The sheets are, as Brooklinen sheets are, Oeko-Tex certifed, meaning they’re tested under global standards for safety and cleared of any harmful chemicals. Check out the new options today.

